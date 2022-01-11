Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people – aid workers, citing witnesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri, two aid workers told Reuters citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.

The United States had yesterday urged the Ethiopian government to stop air strikes and engage in ceasefire talks after an air strike in Tigray killed 56 people in a camp for displaced people, a senior Biden administration official said.

“We do see this as a moment of opportunity, if the parties are willing and able to seize it. That remains to be seen and this window won’t be open forever,” said the official, who was briefing reporters after President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday.

via Reuters