The Financial Times reports that Etihad’s chief executive has called for the introduction of health visas to certify passengers are safe to fly to help the airline industry recover from crisis.

Tony Douglas told the Financial Times that universal international standards on testing passengers for Covid-19 could help travellers feel confident to return to the skies in greater numbers. “There has to be something now that regulates the way in which your wellness can be assured,” he said.

FT

