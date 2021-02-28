Etna latest eruptions covers nearby villages in ash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

People look towards Mount Etna volcano while the date was sketched into the ashes on the central squrae in Zafferana Etnea near Catania, Sicily, Italy. A strong rain of lava ash was reported on the east side of the volcano. In particular, there are two eruptive vents and the height reached by the activity is about 300 meters. It is the seventh eruption recorded since 16 February.

An intense Strombolian activity with the emission of a lava fountain, which exceeds 400 meters in height, is underway from two open vents inside the South-East crater of Etna volcano, with the emission of lava ash, Sicily island, southern Italy, 24 February 2021. There is a flow that heads towards the desert Valle del Bove. The paroxysmal phenomenon, the sixth since 16 February, is monitored by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology-Etna Observatory of Catania. The average amplitude of the volcanic tremor shows high values with an increasing tendency. The localization of the source is in the area of the South-East crater at a depth of about 2,700 meters above sea level. The infrasonic activity is also quite sustained both in the rate of occurrence and in the energy of the events and is located in the South-East crater. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

People look towards Mount Etna volcano while the date was sketched into the ashed on the central squre in Zafferana Etnea near Catania, Sicily, Italy, 28 February 2021. A strong rain of lapilli and lava ash is recorded on the east side of the volcano. In particular, there are two eruptive vents and the height reached by the activity is about 300 meters. It is the seventh eruption recorded since 16 February.



EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...