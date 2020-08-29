Preloader
Italy

Etna resumes activity

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Etna greeted the dawn with a new suggestive and original show. The volcanic activity has intensified and the column of smoke and ash on the top of the volcano has expanded.

A column of smoke that was fanned by the winds extended horizontally for more than 6 kilometers and intersectedwith the other colors of nature.

Witnesses said that on the summit of Etna there are scenarios of extraordinary beauty from sunrise to sunset, which are actually the result of volcanic dynamism and the intensity of light.

Corriere Della Sera

PHOTO – Gabriel Burdin (Twitter)

By Corporate Dispatch

