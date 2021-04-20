Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here is the agenda for the week 20 April – 23 April

20 April – The Centre for European Studies (CefES) and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) are co-hosting this webinar during which two renowned professors will present their papers on restructuring in the Covid-19 pandemic

21 April: Informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers

22 April: The Foreign Affairs Committee will vote on Turkey and its relations with the EU.

23 April: High-level EU-Africa green investment forum

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...