Tuesday 04 May- Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi holds a conference call with Executive Director of FRONTEX, Fabrice Leggeri.

Wednesday 05 May- Commissioner Helena Dalli holds a videoconference call with representatives of Women Political Leaders.

Thursday 06 May- Commissioner Ylva Johansson holds a videoconference call with representatives of civil society and social partners.

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

Friday 07 May- Commissioner Stella Kyriakides holds a videconference with EU Health Ministers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the European Medicines Agency.

Saturday 08 May – Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Porto

EU-India leaders’ meeting via video conference, Porto

