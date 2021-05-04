Tuesday 04 May- Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi holds a conference call with Executive Director of FRONTEX, Fabrice Leggeri.
Wednesday 05 May- Commissioner Helena Dalli holds a videoconference call with representatives of Women Political Leaders.
Thursday 06 May- Commissioner Ylva Johansson holds a videoconference call with representatives of civil society and social partners.
Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)
Friday 07 May- Commissioner Stella Kyriakides holds a videconference with EU Health Ministers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the European Medicines Agency.
Saturday 08 May – Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Porto
EU-India leaders’ meeting via video conference, Porto