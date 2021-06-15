Discover the latest events happening across the European insititutions:
Tuesday 15 June: Health ministers will meet in Luxembourg. Ministers will exchange views on the pandemic situation.
Wednesday 16 June: The European Parliament intergroup event will review the latest scientific evidence on the biodegradability of plastics from SAPEA, the consortium of European academies, and discuss the policy recommendations made by the European Commission’s independent group of chief scientific advisors
Thursday 17 June: Annual privacy forum 2021
Friday 18 June: Economic and Financial Affairs Council