Reading Time: < 1 minute

See the latest events at the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council for the week ahead

Tuesday 6 July – On Tuesday morning, MEPs will discuss with Prime Minister Janez Jansa the priorities of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council for the second half of 2021. MEPs will also discuss guidelines currently being developed by the Commission on how to apply the EU Rule of Law Conditionality Mechanism, designed to protect EU funds from being misused by EU governments.

Wednesday 7 July – MEPs will assess the outcome of the 24-25 June European Council, in a debate on Wednesday morning with European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Thursday 8 July – Mr Josep Borrell holds a videoconference call with Mr Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of China

Friday 9 July – End of official visit of Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi to Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia