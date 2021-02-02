EU Agenda: 2-5 February

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here is what’s on the EU agenda for the week (02 February- 05 February 2021):

Tuesday 02 February: Mr Josep Borrell co-chairs via videoconference the meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Venezuela

Wednesday 03 February: Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli participates in College meeting. Later that day, Dalli delivers via videoconference a keynote speech on the significance of gender equality and women empowerment at Europe2021 Conference organised by Der Tagesspiegel, DIE ZEIT, Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche

Friday 05 February: Mr Josep Borrell in Moscow, Russia: meets with Mr Sergei Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Russia, and holds a joint press point; meets with representatives of Russian civil society organisations and members of the academic community

