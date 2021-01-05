05 January- 09 January
05 January-07 January: European Parliament Committee meetings
06 January: meeting of the Committee on Budgetary Control at the European Parliament
07 January: Public hearing on the challenges of teleworking: organisation of working time, work life balance and the right to disconnect
09 January: Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager Participates in Radikale Venstre’s New Year Convention on the future of European welfare