05 January- 09 January

05 January-07 January: European Parliament Committee meetings

06 January: meeting of the Committee on Budgetary Control at the European Parliament

07 January: Public hearing on the challenges of teleworking: organisation of working time, work life balance and the right to disconnect

09 January: Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager Participates in Radikale Venstre’s New Year Convention on the future of European welfare

