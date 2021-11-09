Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Union this week:

Tuesday 09 November: MEPs will discuss with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen the negative impact of big tech companies’ business models on users and societies and how this could be tackled by the EU’s digital legislation. The public hearing is organised by the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee, in cooperation with several other committees.

Wednesday 10 November: Workshop on the reform of REACH authorisations and restrictions

Thursday 11 November: The Commission is organising a webinar on low voltage direct current (LVDC) and direct current (DC) technologies for interested energy stakeholders (electricity companies, regulators, industries, building companies, academia and others).

Friday 12 November: Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)