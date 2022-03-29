Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council:

Tuesday 29 March: The presidency will debrief ministers on the ongoing negotiations between the Council and the European Parliament to agree on a common position on a regulation on serious cross-border threats to health. The regulation on cross-border threats to health is all about ensuring a coordinated response not only to the threats posed by communicable diseases, but also to those of chemical, biological and environmental origin.

Wednesday 30 March: In the context of the upcoming EU recommendation and guidance on good practices to improve permit-granting procedures for renewable energy projects and to facilitate power purchase agreements (PPAs) and an ongoing public consultation, the event will bring together EU and national policymakers, as well as project promoters and stakeholders involved in renewables projects and PPAs, to share their experience and ideas for ways to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects.

Thursday 31 March: a delegation of MEPs from the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Security and Defence Subcommittee will travel to the Republic of Moldova to assess the security situation there in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent influx of refugees. MEPs plan to meet national authorities and representatives of international organisations (Thursday – Saturday).

Friday 01 April: MEPs and their counter-parts from African, Caribbean and Pacific countries will gather for the 41st session of the joint parliamentary assembly. The situation in West Africa and the Sahel, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic recovery and strengthening health systems are among the topics to be discussed (Friday to Sunday).