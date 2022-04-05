EU agenda: Democratic backsliding in Hungary to top EP agenda after Orban victory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are this week’s events for the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission:

Tuesday 5 April: The Education, Youth Culture and Sport council meet to discuss education in various sectors. Ministers are expected to adopt a Council recommendation on building bridges for effective European higher education cooperation.

Wednesday 6 April: On Wednesday afternoon, MEPs will take stock of the EU’s response so far to the democratic backslide in Hungary and Poland and are set to urge the French Presidency and the Commission to move forward and ensure the respect of rule of law.

Thursday 7 April: EU agriculture ministers will discuss the recent Commission communication on safeguarding food security and reinforcing the resilience of food systems, which sets out a number of measures aimed at addressing the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on food security, both in the EU and worldwide.

Friday 8 April: A plenary on the Conference on the Future of Europe will meet in Strasbourg, where the nine Working Groups on the different priority topics will present their consolidated proposals.