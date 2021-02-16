Reading Time: < 1 minute

16 February – Frans Timmermans holds a videoconference call with Mr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA)

Mr Josep Borrell participates via videoconference in the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence

Mr Frans Timmermans holds a videoconference call with representatives of IMAGINE Food Collective

18 February- Ms Vĕra Jourová holds a video meeting with the Committee on European Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic

Vice-President Schinas participates via videoconference to the Special parliamentary session of the Committee of European Affairs of the Hellenic Parliament on the occasion of the 40 years anniversary of the accession of Greece to the EU.

19 February: Vice-President Schinas participates via videoconference to the YMCA Europe Conference “YMCA Work with Refugees”.

