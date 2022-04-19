Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are this week’s events in the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council:

19 April: The European Parliament’s Committee on Development discusses a study on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

20 April: The European Parliament meets to debate the assessment of the effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russia

21 April: A special report by the European Court of Auditors on the regularity of EU cohesion policy expenditure is presented to the European Parliament

22 April: European Commissioner Didier Reynders participates via videoconference in a colloquium co-organised by KU Leuven University and the University of Lille ‘Servitization and Circular Economy: economic and legal challenges’