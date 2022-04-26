Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission:

26 April: the Women’s Rights Committee will adopt a resolution and an oral question on the impact of Russian aggression on women. MEPs will look into the many unofficial reports that refugees are at increased risk of trafficking and sexual exploitation and that women are at risk of becoming victims of rape as a weapon of war.

27 April: A conference, organised together with the European Ombudsman and the French Defender of Rights, will be held in Strasbourg. It will explore the challenges caused by the pandemic, as well as the role of ombudsperson institutions in guaranteeing a public service that meets the needs and expectations of users.

28 April: a proposal to extend the validity of the EU Digital COVID Certificate for another year, before it expires on 30 June, will be voted on by the Civil Liberties Committee.

29 April: almost one year after the launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe, its Plenary will meet to conclude its work. It is expected to reach a consensus on the final set of proposals prepared by the nine Working Groups, which will then be delivered to the Executive Board in anticipation of the Conference’s final report (Friday and Saturday).