Here are the biggest events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission this week:

31 May: The European Council will discuss Ukraine, defence, energy and food security.

01 June: Transport Ministers are invited to adopt General Approaches on the three relevant components of the “Fit for 55” package: Alternative Fuel Infrastructure (AFIR), RefuelEU Aviation and FuelEU Maritime regulations, respectively.

02 June: The 2022 edition of the European Citizens’ Initiative Day, organised by the European Economic and Social Committee and its partners, will mark the 10th anniversary of this unique instrument of participatory democracy.

03 June: Telecommunications ministers will discuss progress reports on the Artificial Intelligence Act, the regulation on a European digital identity (eIDAS) and the Data Act, and will exchange views on the green and digital transition.