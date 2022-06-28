Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events at the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission:

28 June: Environment ministers will aim at reaching a general approach on proposals that are part of the ‘Fit for 55’ package, relating to the carbon market, carbon sinks, effort sharing between member states, CO2 emission performance standards for cars and vans and a social climate fund.

29 June: The Members of the European Committee of the Regions will hold a meeting for the 150th Plenary Session on 29-30 June 2022.

30 June: The European Investment Bank (EIB) Summer School is a 10-day programme for graduate students to learn about the core activities and responsibilities of the EIB Group (European Investment Bank, European Investment Fund, EIB Institute). It is organised every year in June/July in Luxembourg.

01 July: Frans Timmermans visits State of Green, a public-private partnership supporting the green transition; and attends the ‘Grand Départ’ of the Tour de France