23 February: Mr Josep Borrell holds a videoconference call with Ms Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway

24 February: Mr Frans Timmermans participates via videoconference call in the ‘’2021 edition of EU Industry Days focuses on opportunities’’

24 February: European Parliament ENVI and ITRE hearing of Commissioners and CEOs of pharmaceutical companies regarding vaccine production

25 February: Informal videoconference of Internal Market and Industry Ministers

25-26 February: EU Summit: the members of the European Council will meet via video conference to discuss the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparedness for health threats, security and defence, and relations with the Southern Neighbourhood.

26 February: Informal videoconference of the Ministers responsible for Research

