Here are this week’s events at the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission:

12 July: The European Council is expected to adopt the final three legal acts which will enable Croatia to introduce euro as its currency on 1 January 2023.

13 July: the Industry, Research and Energy Committee will adopt its positions on two draft bills that are part of the “Fit for 55” package to fight climate change. MEPs will vote on new EU targets to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and increase energy efficiency. The measures would also support the EU’s energy sovereignty and security in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

14 July: Opportunities (and limits) for media and copyright regulation and self-regulation – Conference hosted by Presidency of the Council of the EU: One of the aims of the conference is to encourage exchange of various experiences and to compare approaches in different countries. As part of the conference there will be panels on alternative dispute resolutions and collective bargaining in copyright and also panels on cooperation of regulators and self-regulation after the AVMSD.

15 July: the EP’s Special Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic will hold a debate with the director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority’s (HERA) Director-General, and chief epidemiologists from several EU countries.