EU Agenda: EP to discuss State of the EU with Draghi

Reading Time: 3 minutes

These are the key appointments in Brussels and Strasbourg this week.

Monday through Thursday: Plenary Meeting of the European Parliament

The European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on 2-5 May 2022 will be dominated by debates on the war in Ukraine, its impact on women and girls, and the social and economic consequences. The plenary session will also assess the outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe; discuss the state of the EU with Italian Prime Minister Draghi; vote on a proposed new electoral law for European Elections; and look into rule of law developments in Poland and Hungary, and the related EU process.

Plenary is expected to give a negotiating mandate on the common charger file led by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba. The EP plenary will also vote on the nomination of George Hyzler as Malta’s member of the Court of Auditors on Tuesday afternoon.

Media freedom will feature largely on Tuesday 3rd May, world press freedom day, with the first debate in the morning on the safety of journalists and media freedom, and the launch by President Metsola of the second edition of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism at the opening of the press freedom debate on Tuesday morning. Submissions for this year’s prize will then be open, and information on the modalities will be communicated.

Tuesday 3 May: Informal video conference of economy and finance ministers: Ministers will focus their discussion on the economic recovery in Europe (Recovery and Resilience Facility). They will exchange views on the Council implementing decisions on the approval of national recovery and resilience plans for Bulgaria and Sweden. Ministers will also discuss further implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility. The facility will make available a total of €672.5 billion in grants and loans to foster the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used for reforms and investments in the member states, supporting the EU’s climate transition and digital transformation.

Video Conference of the Eurogroup (Economy and Finance Ministers of the euro area): The Eurogroup will meet in inclusive format on 3 May, via videoconference, to discuss a draft work plan on the banking union. The President of the Eurogroup will present his proposal for a work plan to complete the Banking Union. Completing the banking union is a key European objective aimed at further strengthening EU’s financial sector.

Thursday 5 May: Mr Josep Borrell in Florence, Italy, delivers a keynote address at the Festival d’Europa 2022; participates in a panel at the State of the Union Conference on the theme ‘Geopolitical Order and Change of Security Architecture’

Friday 6 May: European Commission Vice-President Suica in Zagreb, Croatia, attends the Presentation of the Croatian COFOE Conclusions by Croatian Government