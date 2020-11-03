EU Agenda – What’s on at the European institutions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

03 November – 07 November

Tuesday 03 November – European Commission Vice President for the Green Deal delivers a keynote speech via videoconference at the Commission’s Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference.

Wednesday 04 November – European Commission Vice-President for the Interinstitutional Relations Maroš Šefčovič participates online at the Eurocities’ annual conference in order to launch a foresight partnership with cities.

Meanwhile, ambassadors are meeting at the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) to discuss issues like employment, competitiveness and the environment.

Thursday 05 November – Commissioner Timmermans holds a videoconference call with Mr Martin Brudermüller, incoming President of the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC). Home Affairs Commissioner Johansson gives a virtual address to the French senate, Committee for European Affairs.

Friday 06 November – European Commission Executive Vice President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager keynote speech on digitisation and green transition at the event organised by the European Movement and the Confederation of Danish Industries.

