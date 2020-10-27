EU Agenda: What’s on in the European institutions this week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here’s a look at the upcoming events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission.

Tuesday 27 October: Public hearing in the European Parliament on Beating Breast Cancer: Challenges and Opportunities.

First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans holds a videoconference call with Mr Remment Lucas Koolhaas, a Dutch architect, urbanist and Professor in Practice of Architecture and Urban Design, on the Green Deal

Wednesday 28 October: Vice-President Margaritis Schinas participates virtually to the EPP expert group on migration. Equality Minister Helena Dalli also delivers a speech at the European Parliament PETI Committee workshop on the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities: the new disability strategy.

Thursday 29 October: Frans Timmermans receives Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See. The European Parliament Committee on Employment and Social Affairs hosts an exchange of views with Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit on fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

Friday 30 October: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participates in the Conference on Green Power for Europe. Rule of Law Commissioner Vĕra Jourová speaks at online conference the XXIV Open Society Forum Rule of Law in the European Union: Liberty of the Many or Duty of the Few?

