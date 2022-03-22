EU Agenda – What’s up this week in Brussels and Strasbourg

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine remains high on the EU agenda, this is an intensive week for European institutions with both the European Parliament meeting in plenary and a European Council meeting tackling key issues later this week.

Monday 21 March – Friday 25 March:

The European Parliament is holding the “Ukraine Solidarity Days” to show its support for Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada. Different events will take place, including debates with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov, and 2017 Sakharov Prize Laureate Lorent Saleh.

Tuesday 22 March

Olivér Várhelyi, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, strengthening relations with the EU’s neighbouring countries, visits Israel and Palestine

European Commission – Digital education stakeholder Forum

Wednesday 23 March

EU General Affairs Council: Ministers will hold a public debate on the revision of the Regulation on the statue and funding of European political parties and European political foundations.

Tripartite Social Summit video conference

European Parliament Mini-Plenary

War in Ukraine/Ensuring Food Security: the need for an urgent EU Action Plan to ensure food security inside and outside the EU in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be up for a debate with the Council and the Commission on Wednesday afternoon. A resolution will be put to the vote on Thursday.

European Parliament Mini-Plenary

Energy independence. MEPs will debate with the Council and the Commission the “REPowerEU” strategy, presented on 8 March, and designed to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, starting with gas. The strategy also includes measures to tackle the surge in energy prices and to replenish gas stocks for next winter.

MEPs will assess the 10-11 March informal summit’s outcome in Versailles, where leaders decided on further measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They will also outline their priorities for this week’s 24-25 March spring summit, which will again be dominated by the war in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden is set to participate. COVID-19 and economic recovery as well as the European Semester will also be on the agenda.

Roaming Charges: Parliament will debate and vote on the deal reached with member states to renew the “Roam like at Home” scheme for another ten years, so that consumers can continue using their mobile phones when travelling in the EU with no additional fees on top of what they pay at home. The scheme abolishing mobile roaming surcharges was due to expire on 30 June 2022. (debate Wednesday, vote Thursday)

Thursday 24 March-Friday 25 March

European Council Meeting

Ministers will exchange views on the synthesis report on the Council’s contribution to the 2022 European Semester.

The French presidency will present the updated roadmap for the European Semester 2022.

Ministers will also agree to the transmission to the European Council of the draft recommendations on the economic policy of the euro area.

The French presidency will inform about the Conference on the Future of Europe.