Reading Time: < 1 minute



14 December – 18 December

Monday 14 December – 17 December: the European Parliament meets for a plenary session

Monday 14 December – Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit has an online meeting with non-governmental organisations on disability and employment policies

Tuesday 15 December – Meeting of the College of Commissioners, including the visit of Mr Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, to the College

Wednesday 16 December – Mr Frans Timmermans hosts the online launch event of the European Climate Pact

Thursday 17 December – Mr Josep Borrell chairs via videoconference the EU-Armenia Cooperation Council

Friday 18 December – Mr Nicolas Schmit has an online meeting with the French national committee on the evaluation of the management of the COVID-19 crisis and on foresight on pandemic risks

Like this: Like Loading...