EU agrees coordinated approach in wake of changing COVID situation

BRUSSELS, Jan 3 (Reuters) – The European Union Health Security Committee said on Tuesday EU member states agreed on a “coordinated approach” to the changing COVID-19 situation, adding that included implications for increased travel from China.

EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said the committee worked on targeted measures including pre-departure testing for travellers from China, stepped up wastewater monitoring and increased domestic surveillance.

Talks of the integrated political crisis response (IPCR) meeting continue tomorrow.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Marine Strauss)

