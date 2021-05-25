Reading Time: < 1 minute

European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said on Tuesday approximately a 100 flights by EU and British carriers fly over Belarus every day and it would be best for them to re-route via the Baltic states to avoid the airspace controlled by Minsk.

“Airlines avoiding the airspace of Belarus may well have an additional time and fuel cost, depending on the route. Longer haul routes will generally be relatively less affected,” Eurocontrol told Reuters.

“If the 100 EU/UK carriers are not able to use Belarus airspace for overflights, they will need on average to fly 40 Nautical Miles further. The most efficient routes for the majority of carriers overflying Belarus will be to re-route through the Baltic States.”

via Reuters