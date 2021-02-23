EU allocates €39 million for the most vulnerable in Bangladesh and Myanmar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has announced today €39 million in humanitarian aid to address the needs of displaced and conflict-affected communities in Bangladesh and Myanmar, in particular in the context of the pressing Rohingya refugee crisis, which has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The recent military overthrow of the legitimate government in Myanmar risks worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis faced by displaced and conflict-affected populations. The EU will continue to provide strong humanitarian aid support directly to the most vulnerable population. In Bangladesh, the COVID-19 crisis is aggravating the already difficult conditions experienced by almost one million Rohingya refugees in camps and for host communities. In both countries, recurrent natural hazards further increase vulnerabilities. In this this challenging time, the EU is stepping up its long-standing humanitarian assistance to those most in need.”

