EU ambassador to UK says trust is low ahead of Brexit talks

The European Union’s ambassador to the United Kingdom said on Sunday that levels of trust between the two powers was low ahead of Brexit talks on the Northern Ireland protocol this week, but added that he was confident it would improve.

“The levels of trust are low right now,” Joao Vale de Almeida told Times Radio.

“We ultimately need to re-establish a minimum level of trust that allows us to find solutions, but this being said…I remain confident that we can get there.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)