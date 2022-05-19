EU approves Malta grain price subsidy scheme / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 19 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EU approves Malta grain price subsidy

The European Commission approved a Maltese proposal on Wednesday to mitigate the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on grain prices. The €30 million subsidy program will benefit enterprises who import, manufacture, and distribute grains and other comparable products. The program was approved under the Temporary Crisis Framework for State Aid, which was adopted by the Commission on March 23 and recognizes that the EU economy is undergoing significant disruption.

Yorgen Fenech associate charged in France

According to a court hearing on Wednesday, a business colleague of Yorgen Fenech, who is facing money laundering charges in Malta, was arrested in Italy and sent to France, where he is being questioned by police. The reason for the arrest has not been revealed. The case against Nicholas Cachia was set to start on Wednesday morning, but has been postponed indefinitely owing to events overseas. Last August, Cachia, 47, and his father Joseph, as well as a number of other Fenech business colleagues with ties to a Maltese gaming company named Glimmer Ltd, were charged with money laundering.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 74 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while 160 patients recovered. The active case tally stands at 2,148.

Two new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, taking the death tally to 716.