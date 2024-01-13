Maneskin might be enlisted to encourage the young to vote in EP election

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Euronews reported that world-beating Roman rockers Maneskin may be among the musical acts enlisted to encourage young people to vote in June’s European Parliament elections.

The idea is “taking shape” in the European Commission after one of its vice presidents, Margaritis Schinas, pointman for promoting the European way of life, earlier this week appealed to US pop superstar Taylor Swift to help get the youth vote out.

According to Euronews, Italy’s top rock band may be called on along with other stars including Spain’s Rosalia, and two of Belgium’s most popular performers, Angele and Stromae.

Maneskin – Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan – in November picked up the awards for Best Rock Band and Best Italian Act at the MTV European Music Awards.

Maneskin beat the likes of Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers, Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters to the best rock band prize.

It was just the latest triumph for the foursome who sprang to fame after coming second in Italy’s X Factor in 2017 before winning the Sanremo Song Festival and Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with ‘Zitti e buoni’.

They had already won Best Rock Band at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

The band, who started out busking in Rome streets, are currently playing sold-out gigs on a world tour and have just released a new edition of their latest album Rush! (Are U Coming?), featuring the global smash hit Honey (Are U Coming?).

Via ANSA

