EU begin to hash out EU AI Act details starting Tuesday

Days after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on a provisional deal on artificial intelligence rules, experts from both sides are meeting on Tuesday to hammer out details, according to three sources familiar with the matter.



Over 11 scheduled technical meetings beginning on Tuesday, government officials and aides of lawmakers will hash out specific details such as the scope of the laws and how they will work, two of the sources said.



They will clarify the legal basis on how governments can use of AI in biometric surveillance, copyright issues posed by foundation models and how to regulate major AI systems such as ChatGPT will be on the agenda.



This comes after the European Union wrangled a political agreement last Friday after some 36 hours of negotiations spread over three days, taking steps closer to becoming the first world power to enact laws governing the rapidly expanding AI industry.



The agreed text of the act would then go through the formal editing process to prepare a consolidated version.

via Reuters

