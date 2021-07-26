EU brings trade challenge against Russia to WTO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union has requested the launch of a World Trade Organization case against Russia over measures it says restrict EU companies from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises.

“The European Union has requested WTO dispute consultations with the Russian Federation regarding Russian measures which the EU alleges form part of an import substitution programme. The request was circulated to WTO members on 26 July,” the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Photo: (FILE) – The WTO logo is pictured against a traffic light standing in front of the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI