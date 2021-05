Reading Time: < 1 minute

Berlin (dpa) – EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn has called for a reform of the EU’s Growth and Stability Pact in order to create more flexible rules for countries deep in debt.

In remarks published by German newspaper Die Welt, Hahn called for the bloc’s Stability and Growth Pact to be reformed, hinting that the rules are no longer workable.

His comments come days after the European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said theeurozone economy was “on crutches.”

dpa/DW

