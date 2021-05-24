Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union has called for an international investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

“In carrying out this coercive act, the Belarusian authorities have jeopardised the safety of passengers and crew,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Monday, as EU leaders are set to discuss additional sanctions against Belarus at a summit starting in Brussels later in the day.

“An international investigation into this incident must be carried out to ascertain any breach of international aviation rules.

Photo EC Audiovisual Service