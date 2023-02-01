EU car buyers continued shift to electric last year, says ACEA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Fully electric vehicles accounted for 12.1% of all cars sold in the European Union last year, a 28% increase from 2021, while hybrids achieved a 22.6% market share, the ACEA industry association said on Wednesday.

Overall, 44% of all cars sold had some kind of large battery, whether they were purely electric or a hybrid with a combustion engine, the data showed, highlighting the continuing shift among consumers towards electric vehicles.

The market share of diesel-powered cars declined to only 16.4% of EU sales last year. They accounted for almost half of sales as recently as 2015.

