EU channels critical support to India amid coronavirus spike

A shipment of urgently needed oxygen, medicine and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU Member States to India, following the country’s request for support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission.

The offers of support from EU Member States via the Mechanism currently include:

Ireland: 700 oxygen concentrators; 1 oxygen generator; 365 ventilators;

Belgium: 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir;

Romania: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders;

Luxembourg: 58 ventilators;

Portugal: 5,503 vials of Remdesivir; 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.

Sweden 120 ventilators.

This support has been made in line with the coordinated effort by EU Member States currently underway to pool their resources in responding rapidly to tackle the alarming epidemiological situation in India.

More EU support from other Member States is expected to be given in the coming days, including from France and Germany.

