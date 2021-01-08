EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter UK from October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Union citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter Britain from October amidst growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, the Telegraph reported.

British interior minister Priti Patel is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents. Instead, visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders, the report said.

The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK.

Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders.

Main Photo: A general view of the UK Border crossing at Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. EPA/ANDREW COWIE

