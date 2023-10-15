EU commercial flights still below pre-pandemic levels-Eurostat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – The number of commercial flights in the EU from June to September remained below 2019 levels, before pandemic-related travel restrictions were put in place, a report from EU statistics office Eurostat showed.

There were 605,806 commercial flights in the EU in September, a 7.9% increase compared to the same period last year but 8.9% short of the September 2019 figure.

Likewise, June, July and August all saw year-over-year improvement but remained below pre-pandemic totals.

In September, six EU countries saw more traffic than in 2019, holiday destinations Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Croatia and Malta, as well as Ireland. Traffic in Russia-bordering Finland, Estonia and Latvia remains more than 25% down.

The ACI Europe body, which represents European airports, expects full recovery to occur next year.

