EU Commission President von der Leyen and EP President Metsola pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Benedict.

Von der Leyen said “he had set a strong signal through his resignation” in 2013.

“He saw himself first as a servant for God and his Church,” she added.

“Once his physical strength waned, he continued to serve through the power of his prayers.”

Pope Benedict’s passing saddens me. My sympathy goes out to all Catholics.



He had set a strong signal through his resignation. He saw himself first as a servant for God and his Church.



Once his physical strength waned, he continued to serve through the power of his prayers. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 31, 2022

Both von der Leyen and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI were born in Germany.

Similar condolences were expressed my European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

“Be afraid neither of the world, nor of the future, nor of your weakness.”



Saddened to learn of the demise of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.



Europe mourns him. May he rest in peace 🇪🇺🇻🇦 pic.twitter.com/UJQYxpaXJW — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) December 31, 2022

Metsola, said that “Europe mourns” the death of Benedict XVI, of whom she recalled a statement: “Do not be afraid of the world, nor of the future, nor of your weakness”.

The main political leaders of Europe have shared messages of condolences on Saturday following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, of German origin, recalling the historical importance of his figure and theological legacy.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first