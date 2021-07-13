EU Commission raises questions about government’s travel policy: The Headline – The Independent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the EU Commission plans to discuss Malta’s requirement for vaccine certificates for inbound travellers during a member states coordination meeting. A spokesperson for the Commission said the decision may breach freedom of movement. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-12/local-news/EU-concerned-about-Malta-s-discriminatory-decision-to-bar-unvaccinated-travellers-6736235143

The paper follows the Public Accounts Committee hearing debating a probe into Rosianne Cutajar’s dealings with businessman Yorgen Fenech. The Standards Commissioner said the MP hinted that she expected a brokerage fee from a property deal. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-12/local-news/Rosianne-Cutajar-associate-says-former-PS-did-not-take-any-money-from-Mdina-property-deal-6736235148

