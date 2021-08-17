EU Commission says will analyse Poland’s reply to judges’ disciplinary chamber

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland has responded to the European Commission regarding its disciplinary chamber for judges and the EU executive will now analyse the reply, a Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Polish response came a month after Europe’s top court ruled that the disciplinary chamber was illegal because it does not provide guarantees of impartiality and independence.

Warsaw can face fines if it does not comply with the court judgment. The Polish government earlier on Tuesday said it would dismantle the disciplinary chamber.

The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party earlier this month said this would be replaced by an alternative disciplinary system in September.

via Reuters