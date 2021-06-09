UPDATED: European Commission sues Czechia, Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights, also sues Poland over public procurement rules

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Commission took Poland and the Czech Republic or Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU members.

“As a result of this restriction, citizens from other EU Member States residing in Czechia or Poland cannot fully exercise their right to stand as candidates in local elections and in elections to the European Parliament under the same conditions as nationals of those States,” the Commission said.

“The Commission maintains that the restrictions hindering non-Czech and non-Polish EU citizens in Czechia and Poland respectively to join a political party are contrary to EU law as they breach … the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of nationality,” the EU executive arm said.

The European Commission also announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU’s top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules.

The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services.

“While the EU public procurement directives allow for certain exemptions for contracts to be awarded without a competitive call for tenders, the Commission considers that these do not apply to the broad categories of contracts exempted by the Polish law,” the Commission said.

“The Commission considers that the Polish exemptions for the production and distribution of public documents and bank resolution services infringe EU law,” it said.

Photo- EC Audiovisual Service