EU Commission will not fund migration wall with Turkey

The European Commission will not fund the construction of a wall between Bulgaria and Turkey, spokesman Eric Mamer said during a daily briefing with the press. “The Commission will not fund walls”, he said, replying to a question. “It is up to member States to determine the best way to fulfil their obligation to protect borders. The EU is there to support them in this framework. The Commission finances measures and actions, which contribute to the good protection of its borders, including mobile and fixed infrastructures” but it “will not finance the construction of walls”.

“With “wall”, he clarified later, “we are speaking about a permanent infrastructure which keeps people out” – “made of bricks or any other material”.

