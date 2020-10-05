EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel in self-isolation

European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel said on Twitter that she is self-isolating after she was notified that a member of her team tested positive for coronavirus.
She will remain in isolation until her test results are out.
“Yesterday evening I was informed that a member of my team tested positive for COVID19. Pending test results, myself and my whole team are self-isolating in line with public health protocols and working from home,” she tweeted, adding that she felt well and had so far displayed no symptoms.
A similar annoucement was made earlier today by the President of the Commission Ursula von Der Leyen.