EU condemns jailing of reporters in Belarus for filming protests

The European Union condemned a Belarusian court decision to jail two reporters from Poland-based TV news channel Belsat who filmed protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Shameful crackdown on media continues; EU strongly condemns and calls for reversal of sentencing of Belsat TV Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova for just doing their jobs,” EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Twitter.

“We call on Belarus authorities to respect fundamental freedoms and stop targeting journalists.”

Main Photo: Belarusian journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat Katerina Bakhvalova (Andreeva) (R) and Daria Chultsova (L) inside a cage before the start of a trial in Minsk, Belarus, 18 February 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

