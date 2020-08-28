EU considering sanctions against Turkey over oil drilling in East Med

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU is considering imposing economic sanctions against Turkey over its gas drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean while urging Ankara to engage in a dialogue, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday.

“We must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialogue and at the same time showing collective strength in the defense of our common interests,” Borrell told reporters following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in the German capital.

Politico

Like this: Like Loading...