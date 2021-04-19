EU continues to address humanitarian needs in Ethiopia by allocating over €53 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU has announced today new funding of €53.7 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people in Ethiopia, including those affected by the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, who will arrive in Ethiopia tomorrow and will meet the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, said: “The conflict in the Tigray region has exacerbated an already difficult situation in Ethiopia. Humanitarian needs –like food security, health and shelter – are growing. Violence is increasing in several parts of the country. The situation in Tigray remains severe despite slight improvements, keeping millions of people in need of assistance.

The key priority therefore remains to ensure humanitarian access to all those in need in Tigray. The safety and security of humanitarian personnel must be ensured, in accordance with International Humanitarian Law (IHL). The EU, together with its Member States, has been one of the largest humanitarian donors to the crisis. We continue to call for the respect of IHL, including the obligation to protect civilians and for the perpetrators of all attacks on civilians to be swiftly brought to justice.” The funding announced today will be dedicated to addressing the acute needs of those affected by conflict and climate shocks, including populations in displacement and the communities hosting the displaced. This comes on top of additional funding for the Tigray crisis last year, which brought the total EU funding for humanitarian partners in Ethiopia to over €63 million in 2020.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...