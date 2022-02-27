EU could ban Russian flights from its airspace, official says 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Germany will close its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months from 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, its transport ministry said. Humanitarian aid flights are excluded from the ban, a spokesperson for the ministry said. The ministry had said on Saturday that it was preparing to close German airspace to Russian flights, following similar moves by other European country in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a European Union-wide ban for Russian flights could be part of a fresh package of sanctions on Moscow to be discussed later on Sunday by the bloc’s foreign ministers, an EU official said.

Finland is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic, Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka said in a tweet late on Saturday, making it the latest European country to take this measure after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The moves follow similar closures of airspace of the UK, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Romania to Russia’s aircraft. Lithuania and Latvia, have also said they were closing their airspace to Russian airliners.

Russia’s likely countermeasure will heavily hurt Finland’s state carrier Finnair, for which a key strategy is to fly from Europe to Asia over Russia.

“If Russia in parellel closes its airspace from Finnish aircrafts, it would have significant impact on Finnair as our Asian traffic would in practice come to a standstill”, Finnair spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement on Sunday.

“Going around Russian airspace prolongs flight times so much that it would not be financially possible to operate our Asian flights,” she said.

Sweden is also preparing to close its airspace to Russian planes, following suit with European countries including Britain, Germany in doing so in response to the invasion of Ukraine, a government minister said on Sunday.

Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren told public service radio SR that the Nordic country would also be pushing for a closure across the European Union.

A vast majority of EU member states have already closed their airspace to these flights, and a more formal decision could be taken shortly, the official added.

