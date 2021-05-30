Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament and the Council on the Regulation have reached a political agreement governing the EU Digital COVID Certificate. This means that the certificate (previously called the Digital Green Certificate) remains on track to be ready by the end of June, as planned.

Following the agreement, the EU Digital COVID Certificate will cover Covid-19 vaccination, test or recovery and be available in a digital and paper-based format. It will be free of charge and Member States may use it for national purposes, if this is provided for in national law.

Member States shall refrain from imposing additional travel restrictions on the holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate, unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health.

Finally, the Commission will also mobilise €100 million to support member states in providing affordable tests. The Regulation will enter into force on 1 July, with a phasing-in period of six weeks for the issuance of certificates for those member states that need additional time.

View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here: